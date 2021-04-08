Putin accepts Ulyanovsk Region governor’s resignation, appoints interim governor

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the voluntary resignation of Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Sergei Morozov, appointing senator Alexei Russkikh as interim governor on Thursday. The Kremlin press service made public the text of the presidential decree.

"[I hereby decree] to accept the voluntary resignation of the governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Morozov S. I. Appoint Russkikh Alexei Yurievich as interim governor of the Ulyanovsk Region until an individual elected governor of the Ulyanovsk Region assumes office," the decree said.

Morozov had headed the Ulyanovsk Region since 2006. On Thursday, he informed that he appealed to the Russian president with a request to step down because he had decided to run for the State Duma.