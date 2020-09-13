Russia holds single voting day to elect regional, local authorities

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. On Sunday, Russia is holding a single voting day to elect regional and local authorities, as well as four members of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament representing single-seat constituencies.

The single voting day is held in Russia on the second Sunday of September. Citizens elect governors and members of regional legislators, city mayors and city legislatures, as well as members of municipal representational bodies. Besides, additional elections to the State Duma are held in single-seat constituencies.

This year, elections will be held at more than 56,000 polling stations.

The early vote has already begun in the majority of Russian regions on September 11. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a decision has been made to organize the vote on September 11 and 12.

This year, elections will be held in 83 Russian regions out of 85, with the North Caucasus Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg being the only exceptions.

During the 2020 Single Voting Day, heads of 18 Russian regions and five mayors of major cities will be elected.

In total, about 171,000 candidates for various offices are running in the polls. They represent 36 political parties. About 40,000 candidates are self-designated.

The Central Election Commission has taken serious epidemiological precautions at polling stations, similar to those in place during the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, which took place between June 25 and July 1. Premises of polling stations are being regularly decontaminated. Voters need to undergo a body temperature check when entering a polling station. Personal protection equipment is provided to every voter and member of electoral commissions.

The voting will be monitored by more than 237,000 observers.