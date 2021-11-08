{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Key US warship enters Black Sea and Kiev gripes over Kazakh coal transit

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 8th
US Sixth Fleet’s flagship Mount Whitney EPA/ADAM WARZAWA
US Sixth Fleet’s flagship Mount Whitney
© EPA/ADAM WARZAWA

Izvestia: Experts eye threat of US ships in the Black Sea

A few days ago, the US Sixth Fleet’s flagship Mount Whitney and destroyer Poter sailed across the Bosphorus into the Black Sea. Izvestia talked to experts about what this means for Russia and what the dangers might be. Mount Whitney's chief weapons are communications and coordination, rather than cannons, machine guns or its helicopter. The ship consists of admiral’s cabins, which makes it possible to gather on board Navy representatives from Ukraine, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania. This would result in the headquarters of an international coalition, capable of tackling global challenges in the Black Sea. This, for example, happened in 2011 during NATO’s intervention in Libya. The brains of the operation had been located on board Mount Whitney.

According to Alexey Leonkov, a military expert, the main task of the US Sixth Fleet flagship, located in the Black Sea, is to provide information interaction between the forces of the Sixth Fleet, located in the Mediterranean Sea and those countries with which the Sixth Fleet is conducting joint exercises.

Mount Whitney has a history of appearing near Russia during times of crisis, for instance in 2008, during the conflict in Georgia, and during Ukraine’s Maidan upheaval in 2014 and then, the ship even entered Sevastopol. The ship docked in the military unit of the port of Sevastopol, however, due to local protests, the crew did not come ashore. Then, the main task of the ship was to annoy Russia. And while the methods have changed, the goal, according to General of the French Armed Forces, ex-head of the French military mission to the UN, Dominique Trinquand, has not.

"NATO needs to find some reason to justify its existence. Afghanistan is over and now everything is returning to the 1990s, to the idea of resistance to the East. Former Soviet countries agree with this. They still think that the United States is their umbrella against any threats," the general told Izvestia.

 

Vedomosti: Kiev claims Russia isn’t letting Kazakh coal through

On November 4, Andrey Gerus, who heads the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services wrote on social media that Russia was hindering the transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine, Vedomosti writes. "Technically, the blockage occurs within Russian Railways, which does not allow the cars with coal to pass through," he said. The restrictions, Gerus said, are related only to thermal coal. The next day, the Kazakh side confirmed the restrictions to TASS.

"Russia has not completely blocked the supply of coal, but there are some restrictions due to the workload of infrastructure on the Russian side," said Madiyar Uakpayev, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

A representative of Russian Railways, confirmed for Vedomosti that there are no artificial restrictions set by the company in the transportation of goods from Kazakhstan. According to him, now there is an increased demand for the transportation of coal products in the western direction from both Russian and Kazakh shippers.

For 10 months of 2021, Russian Railways transported 6.8 mln tonnes of coal from Kazakhstan, which is "an absolute record of transportation for the entire time and more than 40% more than in the same period last year," the source said. He also noted that the priority of distribution for carrying capacity in the event of excess demand is determined by the rules of non-discriminatory access to the infrastructure of Russian Railways.

According to Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline-Analytics, the monthly transit of coal to Ukraine from Kazakhstan is small but stable, on average 68,000 tonnes per month in 2019-2021, it varied in the range from 45,200 to 95,400 tonnes in the period from January 2020 to September 2021.

By comparison, Russia supplies Ukrainian consumers with 1.3 mln -1.7 mln tonnes per month, says Sergei Grishunin, managing director of the NRA's rating service. Burmistrov adds that Ukraine usually increases its purchases in Kazakhstan in November (for example, in November 2020 to a record 95,400 tonnes) and, considering the termination of shipments from Russia, Ukrainian buyers have planned a record increase (at least to 138,000 tonnes). "For this reason, some Kazakh consignors could have local difficulties with the coordination of applications for transportation in connection with the shortage of gondola cars," he said.

 

Izvestia: Russia set to ease visas for vaccine tourism starting January 2022

Russia may make getting visas easier for foreign nationals who would like to be vaccinated here, Izvestia writes. The Russian Tourist Watchdog plans to submit a proposal by the end of 2021. Russia’s Tourpomosch (Tourhelp) association is hammering out a program at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the association Alexander Osaulenko says it is possible to organize vaccine tours starting January 2022 and notes that Sputnik Light, the one-shot inoculation, will be the most popular among foreigners since its effectiveness has already been proven in combination with foreign jabs.

Back in September, Zarina Doguzova, who heads the Russian Tourism Agency, said that organized inoculation tours could be launched by the end of the year. The association has been working with the Russian Health Ministry. "We will offer this program to all countries that have regular flights to Russia, by the time the vaccines are available. Currently, there are 60 countries on that list, Doguzova said.

So far, there are no special regulations for those who want to come to Russia to get immunized. Guidelines for visas to Russia for EU citizens were set in 2007, and take 10 calendar days.

However, due to the pandemic restrictions, these dates are subject to change. In June, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consular department said that foreign citizens still couldn’t get an electronic visa to enter Russia as part of vaccine tourism due to the lack of legal grounds and technical capabilities, as well as due to the current moratorium on the issuance of electronic visas, due to the pandemic. Also, according to the current federal law, the period of stay of foreigners on a visa like this cannot exceed 16 days, and it is necessary to have at least 21 days for the dual-shot Sputnik V inoculation. However, the e-visa will work for those foreigners who want to get vaccinated with the one-component Sputnik Light.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Foreign hand seen in plot to assassinate Iraqi PM

The thankfully unsuccessful assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi could have serious political ramifications within the country, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes on Monday. His residence in Baghdad’s green zone was attacked by three drones, resulting in several guards being injured. The prime suspects behind the plot are radical pro-Iranian groups disgruntled with the results of the recent parliamentary elections. A photo of an unexploded missile on the roof of the prime minister's house was released.

In his televised address, Al-Kadhimi said that he was fine, and that the "treacherous missiles" would not break the will of the Iraqis. He called on everyone to exercise restraint for the good of Iraq. Muqtada al-Sadr, a key Shiite leader, tweeted in support of Al-Kadhimi and said that anti-state forces want to throw Iraq back into "a time of chaos" in order to seize control. This looks like a transparent allusion to pro-Iranian Shiite parties closely associated with the armed network al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces).

An expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Kirill Semenov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the premier has a difficult relationship with the pro-Iranian militias. "Al-Kadhimi is looking to prevent the excessive strengthening of the militarized Shiite pro-Iranian groups. "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" received some recognition, became part of the security forces, but did not lose their independence. They can act at their discretion: shoot the Americans or do something else. The prime minister frankly does not like this, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi does not like attempts to be brought under control," Semenov said.

 

Kommersant: Shipping industry encourages more investment into cutting emissions

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) seeks to increase investment in technologies that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The industry, like most developed countries, intends to move towards zero CO2 emissions by 2050. This, according to the Chamber, will require a massive transition to new types of fuel, primarily hydrogen.

The chamber represents 80% of the world's merchant marine, in a joint report with the Ricardo consulting agency, and is calling for increased investment in technology to decarbonize the industry. The report, outlining an action plan for governments and industry towards zero emissions by mid-century, was presented at an industry conference at the Glasgow Climate Summit on November 6.

Currently, sea transportation accounts for 90% of world trade, which consumes 4 mln barrels of oil daily, the report says. This, according to Fitch's Dmitry Marinchenko, is equivalent to 5% of global oil consumption. At the same time, 98% of the fuel consumed by shipping is carbon fuel. ICS, referring to the estimates of the International Energy Agency (IEA), notes that without technological changes, by 2030 only 3% of the energy consumed by shipping will come from carbon-neutral fuels, and by 2050 no more than 30%. The chamber notes that in recent years, the IEA has recorded a reduction in private sector investment in carbon-free technologies: from $2.7 bln in 2017 to $1.6 bln in 2019. To reverse this trend, the organization proposes investing in research and development projects (R&D). The investment, the chamber believes, is necessary to support the development of technologies until they are commercialized.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia’s future in the climate change battle and US seeks to challenge OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 3rd
Read more
Consultations between Russia, US on ‘bilateral irritants’ to be held soon, diplomat says
According to Sergey Koshelev, the consultations between Russia and the US, including on the operations of the consular services are being held on a constant basis
Read more
Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia - Moldovan President
Sandu said the gas negotiations were very difficult
Read more
Russia records all-time daily high of 41,335 coronavirus cases
There are currently 975,123 active coronavirus cases in Russia
Read more
Foreign warships in Black Sea testing strength of Russian borders, says defense chief
Currently, two US warships are operating in the Black Sea
Read more
Lugansk negotiator cries foul over Kiev’s use of drones in Donbass
Earlier, Miroshnik said that Reznikov’s appointment confirms Kiev’s determination to seek escalation in Donbass
Read more
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe halted again
Reverse flows started
Read more
NATO in no hurry to decide who will represent alliance in Moscow - Russian diplomat
According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia is satisfied with this
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Read more
Global economic losses from pandemic top up to $10 trillion, says Russian Accounts Chamber
Head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that the health systems of the countries around the globe have demonstrated unreadiness for the pandemic
Read more
Hainan registers more than 5.8 thousand foreign trade enterprises in January-September
This is almost 2.3 times more than the same period last year
Read more
US troops abroad leave chaos in their wake, Russian Embassy in Washington says
We are perplexed by concern of the US with the activity of our military forces on the national territory within Russian borders, the Russian embassy noted
Read more
Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him
They would be apprehended in the near future, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said
Read more
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad
According to Alsumaria, the incident occurred near the al-Qarrada area in the so-called Green Zone
Read more
NASA official confirms possibility of swapping flights with Russia
Roscomsos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told early that the Russian and US space agencies had begun to discuss substantively flights by Russian cosmonauts aboard US space vehicles and vice versa
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces a digital driver’s license system
More than 68,000 drivers have already applied for a digital license in Haikou
Read more
White House to consider not using nuclear weapons first, newspaper says
Biden’s top national security advisers will also study an option to declare that the "sole purpose" of the US’ nuclear arsenal is the deterrence of a nuclear conflict
Read more
CIA chief visited Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine, CNN says
The TV channel noted that during his official two-day visit this week, William Burns also expressed concern that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage
Read more
No data in Zelensky’s office about Russian troops buildup at border with Ukraine
According to presidential press secretary Sergei Nikoforov, Ukraine’s defense minister earlier reported about the security situation to the president but said nothing "about anything alarming."
Read more
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Read more
Armenian PM highly assesses activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
According to Nikol Pashinyan, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region is one of the most important and fully implemented provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020
Read more
International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28
More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the exhibition
Read more
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
Read more
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
Read more
Hainan duty free stores introduce additional discounts until the end of the year
Some stores are offering discounts up to 35%
Read more
Hainan travel agencies obtain first ever service quality insurance policy
According to this insurance plan, travel agencies now have the option to pay only a portion of the insurance cost, and the remaining cost will be borne by the insurance company, which will share the risk of service quality assurance to improve customer service for travel agencies
Read more
Crimea, Sevastopol are with Russia forever, Putin emphasizes
Our country has regained its historical unity, president said
Read more
Colombian police report detention of Russian man wanted for links with terrorists
According to Colombia’s police chief, Taranets was put on an international wanted list in 2013
Read more
Bavaria’s head vows to launch Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible
"We are withdrawing from coal and nuclear power generation, and the lack of resources is becoming more and more severe," he said
Read more
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Read more
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
Read more
Western Returned Scholars Association Conference to be held in November in Hainan
Innovation and high technology will be the main topic of the event
Read more
Ethiopian envoy in Russia slams reports on rebels’ surrounding Addis Ababa as fake news
Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow said that "the actions of the antigovernmental groups are "useless and helpless"
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
First car bought with digital yuan in Hainan
A woman named Chen bought a car powered by new energy sources in Qionghai City
Read more
Russia to deliver large humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November - envoy
On these special flights in November will also repatriate Afghan nationals with Russian citizenship, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal - Europe resumes after 5 days of shutdown
The direct pumping of gas to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on the morning of Saturday, October 30
Read more
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya holds an international week of culture and creativity
28 thematic conferences on key issues of tourism, innovation and design were organized
Read more
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
Read more
Hainan traded with 179 countries and regions in January-September 2021
The main foreign trade partners of the province were the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Read more
Russia designs ‘smart’ projectile-drone hybrid
The projectile will be launched from a catapult
Read more
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Read more
Russian Navy thwarts ‘missile strike’ on Sevastopol as US warships enter Black Sea
The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen held an exercise to shield a naval base from a notional enemy’s missile strike
Read more
Russia registers 39,165 new coronavirus cases in past day
Coronavirus fatalities increased by 1,179
Read more
Ten guards injured in drone attack on Iraqi premier’s residence — TV
The building in Baghdad’s heavily guarded green zone, where foreign embassies and governmental buildings are located, was damaged in the attack
Read more
IUCN President: Hainan gibbon population to be doubled in 15 years
The International Union for Conservation of Nature recognized the Hainan gibbon as an endangered species
Read more
IP International Exchange on Hainan offers another 1,800 patents for deals
These documents confirm the exclusive right of their owners to inventions and production innovations in the pharmaceuticals sector as well as in biology, chemistry, and to the development of new materials
Read more
Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience, says defense chief
Sergei Shoigu said that actually all the commanders at all levels have gone through the Syrian operation
Read more
Russia's figure skater Shcherbakova wins Grand Prix in Italy, Khromykh is second
Meanwhile, Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev finished third in the pairs competition
Read more
Russian-US strategic stability consultations may take place in Jan 2022 - Russian diplomat
Sergei Ryabkov said that now the main thing is to prepare well for them
Read more