Press review: Putin opposes calls for sanctions on Georgia and Trump, UK envoy trade barbs

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not support the lower house’s initiative to slap economic sanctions on Georgia following the recent wave of anti-Russian incitement there. Although State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that lawmakers’ stance on the issue had remained unchanged, the probability of anti-Georgian sanctions is now close to zero, Kommersant writes.

"The final decision on sanctions was to be made by the president. How can he sign a decree on sanctions, having already spoken out against them?" the paper’s interlocutor in the Russian government noted.

Meanwhile, Kommersant’s source in the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, commended officials in Tbilisi for their response to the provocation staged by the Rustavi-2 TV network.

"We all know who controls that TV channel. That was [ex-Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili’s provocation and the forces close to him. The Georgian authorities mustered up the strength and expressed their attitude to that incident, strongly denouncing it," the diplomat stressed.

That said, Moscow does not rule out the suspension on direct flights between Russia and Georgia could be revised. "If the situation in Georgia returns to normal, and Russophobia stops, if there are safety guarantees for our citizens, then we can talk about air communication," the source noted.

Russian-Georgian relations had been improving steadily prior to the latest events that included an uproar against President of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy Sergei Gavrilov. The fact that Moscow and Tbilisi had had no diplomatic relations since 2008 did not hinder growth in bilateral trade and Russian tourists inflow in Georgia.

A series of recent scandals could nullify the achievements in bilateral relations, according to Tornike Sharashenidze, a professor at the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs.

"I was surprised at Moscow’s response following the incident involving MP Gavrilov. Russia’s image was affected because of the decision to discontinue flights," the expert told the paper. "If Russia reacted calmly, it would only benefit from demonstrating that it is above that. Putin’s current response seems to be based on common sense. There is a chance to remedy the situation," he stressed.

Izvestia: Trump, UK envoy to US trade barbs, marring bilateral relations

An uproar over British Ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch who bashed the Trump administration as being "inept" and "dysfunctional" will not put the allies at odds with each other. It indicates, however, that London has been unable to pursue a policy independent of its senior partner, the experts interviewed by Izvestia said.

On July 6, the Daily Mail published the ambassador’s remarks containing a scathing assessment of the current US administration.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt commented later on he did not agree with the views expressed by Darroch. Shortly afterwards, US President Donald Trump wrote in a Twitter post that the British ambassador "is not liked or well thought of within the US," and that Washington "will no longer deal with him." Nevertheless, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman expressed "full faith" in the ambassador.

"At the beginning of her tenure as Prime Minister, Theresa May said that she would openly tell Donald Trump if she disagreed with him on some issues. Some British politicians, including her Cabinet members, openly criticized the White House. The support, which she expressed for the ambassador, suggests that May emphasizes the independence of Britain’s foreign policy, although she is trying to smooth over the differences. This incident indicates that Theresa May has failed to build trouble-free relations with Washington," said Kira Godovanyuk, senior researcher at the Center for British Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe.

According to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine, London found itself in the crosshairs. Recalling its ambassador would be tantamount to caving into pressure while leaving him in the US would destine him to being blackballed and would paralyze diplomatic work.

The issue is likely to be tackled by the new prime minister whose name will be revealed later this month. Currently, there are two candidates for this position, namely, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

"Boris Johnson who is likely to lead the government, can appoint a new ambassador to the US after coming to power. In that case it will be possible to say that the move stems from a cabinet reshuffle rather than criticism of Trump," Lukyanov told the paper.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Moscow, Tokyo seek to expand trade, says ambassador