Putin says no need to impose sanctions on Tbilisi, cites respect for Georgian people

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Out of respect for the Georgian people, there is no need to impose sanctions on Tbilisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As for imposing sanctions against Georgia, I wouldn’t do it out of respect for the Georgian people," he noted. "One of them went and blurted something out, pretending to be someone, though no one had heard about him before and now everyone is talking about him so he has achieved his goal. He has been suspended from work for two months, he may go for a vacation and return to his activities later. However, there are people in Georgia who are protesting against all that," Putin added.

Commenting on the initiative put forward by Russian parliamentarians, Putin said that Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted the Russian leader, "does not deserve the honor" of having a criminal case opened against him. "[People] like him do not deserve the honor of launching a criminal case against them," the Russian president said. "Let him continue broadcasting."

"Anti-Russian sentiments in Georgia are incited by people who do not know history and, in the end, harm Georgia," the Russian leader stated.