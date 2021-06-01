Media Alert: Supermicro CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2021 VIRTUAL

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1. /PRNewswire/ On June 2, 2021 (COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a company update and detail the latest servers and storage product innovations.

In addition, a press conference with CEO Charles Liang will follow the presentation. Intel's Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, General Manager of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, will be a guest presenter.

Supermicro's virtual booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

What: Supermicro Keynote Address; Computex Virtual Booth; Press Conference

Where: Virtual

When:

Keynote Address: June 2, 2021 (Wed) (GMT+8) 10:30am-11:00

Press conference: June 2, 2021 (Wed) (GMT+8) 10:30am-11:15

Virtual Booth: May 31, 2021 (10am, UTC+8) - June 30 (12 midnight, UTC+8), 2021

All sessions and the keynote will remain available online until May 31, 2022.

Who: Executives from Supermicro and Intel

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.