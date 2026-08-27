SCO, BRICS advocate for UN reform to enhance its democratic status — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS consistently advocate for reforming the United Nations to enhance its democratic credentials and effectiveness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a roundtable discussion marking the 25th anniversary of the SCO and the 20th anniversary of BRICS.

"The SCO and BRICS countries, among other things, advocate for comprehensive reform of the UN to enhance its democratic credentials, representativeness, effectiveness, and efficiency. They also consistently seek reform of the Bretton Woods institutions," he noted.

Ryabkov emphasized that "aligning the Bretton Woods institutions with the real balance of power in the global economy is imperative."

"It is important that our BRICS and SCO colleagues are well aware of this," he added.