MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Western countries are openly talking about preparing for a war with Russia and increasing their military budgets, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with graduates of military universities.

He said that Russia is ready to give a quick, measured response to these threats.

Putin said that the Russian army is pressing the enemy on all fronts, including the "practical capture" of Konstantinovka in the DPR.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

On special military operation

Russian bravery is on display during the special military operation: "Russian officers and soldiers are courageously and effectively carrying out their tasks in the special military operation, liberating our historical lands and protecting our people."

Military units are the "main component of success" in the special military operation.

The Russian army is currently "practically taking over" Konstantinovka in the DPR.

There is a question about how to interpret the Ukrainian army's attack on Starobelsk after Kiev's statements about its readiness for negotiations: "He sent this piece of paper. They're always talking about it: "We want a personal meeting.’ So what? Three days later, Starobelsk was attacked. What does it mean? What are the prerequisites for personal meetings and negotiations?"

Ukraine attacks civilian infrastructure in Russia to destabilize society: "So, these drones, these attacks on civilian infrastructure [in Russia]. For what? Well, to shake up society. Of course, with such a massive impact, when the whole of the West is working for them, these drones are coming in huge numbers, creating some kind of uncertainty in the actions of the Russian armed forces."

Such appeals, like Vladimir Zelensky's "open letter," do not create the prerequisites for peaceful negotiations: "No, such appeals do not create the prerequisites. What are they about? They are about creating some kind of a conflict potential."

Russia will "get where it needs to get" during the special operation.

On the instability of the international situation

The international situation is far from stable today: "The armed confrontation in the Middle East continues, and the conflict potential has significantly increased in a number of regions around the world, including in Eurasia."

Western countries are openly talking about preparing for a war with Russia and increasing their military budgets: "We see that while previously NATO countries limited themselves to supporting the Kiev regime, which came to power through an illegal armed coup, they are now openly talking about preparing for a war with us and increasing their military offensive budgets."

The leadership of NATO countries and the European Union uses false statements about the alleged Russian threat to increase their military budgets: "The so-called pseudo-democratic West's pattern of action is very simple: first, they create threats to our country, forcing us to take necessary measures for self-defense and protection, and then immediately accuse us of all mortal sins to justify their aggressive policies and actions against Russia."

On the security and protection of Russian interests

Russia consistently advocates equal and indivisible security for all countries around the world: "We are convinced that this can only be achieved by forming a multipolar system of international relations and ensuring the military security of each state."

Russia is ready to "respond promptly and adequately to any external and internal threats."

Russia is consistently modernizing its nuclear triad: "In accordance with the state armaments program, the nuclear triad, ground forces, and the combat potential of the Aerospace Forces and the Navy are being consistently modernized."

More than a thousand weapons were tested in combat conditions in 2025: "Since the start of the special military operation, there has been a significant improvement in many types of weapons. Let me give you just one example: more than a thousand weapons and equipment were tested in combat conditions last year, including unmanned aerial vehicles with advanced guidance systems, loitering munitions, robotic systems for various purposes, and much more."

The army always "guards the interests" of the Russian state.

Russia endured for 8 years and tried to negotiate, but later was forced to protect the people in Donbass: "Well, we were forced to stand up for the people who live there. Who consider themselves Russians or part of the Russian world. For whom the Russian language is their native language. They feel like part of this history."

Russia is needed by Russians, no one else notices its interests: "No one! No one notices what in the interests of our country. Because no one needs it but us. But we need it."

On tasks of law enforcement agencies and special services

Russia needs to fight terrorism, corruption, and crime resolutely: "It is necessary to further consolidate and develop all positive trends, to fight terrorism and corruption, crime, to ensure the rule of law, constitutional and social order, and the rights and interests of the citizens of our country."

It is important for law enforcement agencies and special services to continue helping the special military operation fighters and to promote security in the liberated historical regions of Russia: "Of course, it is important to continue helping our soldiers in the special military operation and to strengthen security in the liberated historical regions of Russia."