Putin describes today’s Russia-Kazakhstan talks as productive

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The talks that Russia and Kazakhstan held today proved to be highly productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our talks today were indeed held in a businesslike and constructive manner, and they proved to be quite productive," he pointed out following the negotiations.

The Russian leader emphasized that "this reflects the truly friendly and good-neighborly relations between Russia and Kazakhstan."

Putin also stressed that the parties had thoroughly discussed key issues related to bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and addressed pressing issues on the international agenda.

"We signed a joint statement outlining key priorities for strengthening the entire range of Russian-Kazakh cooperation. A number of important intergovernmental and interagency documents were also signed, which cover areas from energy and finances to health care and education," the Russian president added.