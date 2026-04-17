Foreign ministers of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss measures to stimulate mutual investments

TASHKENT, April 17. /TASS/. Measures to stimulate mutual investments were discussed at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Baxtiyor Saidov said.

Particular attention was paid to practical implementation of agreements reached at the top level, in the context of further deepening of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and relations of allies, he said.

"We noted the intensity of communications in all the areas with satisfaction. The trade turnover is growing steadily, significant industrial cooperation projects are being implemented, and cultural-humanitarian interaction is expanding. Cooperation in the spheres of education, innovations, infrastructure, interregional interaction and other priority directions was separately emphasized," the minister wrote on his Telegram account. "Measures were also discussed to stimulate mutual investments and make more active business contacts between Uzbekistan and Russia," he added.