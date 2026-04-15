Putin to hold high-level meetings during visit to China — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for high-level meetings scheduled to take place during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"China is our specially privileged strategic partner, and preparations are underway for a visit and high-level meetings. We will announce the dates in due course," he said.

The Russian president last traveled to China in 2025. His official four-day visit took place from August 31 to September 3. Putin participated in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, held a series of bilateral meetings and attended a military parade on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.