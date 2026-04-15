MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office secured the return of assets worth 2.5 trillion rubles ($32.67 bln) to the state in 2025, including 32 strategic enterprises, Prosecutor General Alexandr Gutsan said in his annual report to the Federation Council.

He noted that the effectiveness of government measures to improve citizens’ quality of life largely depends on economic stability, making the strengthening of the state’s property and financial base a key supervisory priority.

"Its implementation through legal mechanisms facilitated the transfer of assets worth 2.5 trillion rubles to the state treasury. Among them are 32 strategic enterprises in the oil and gas sector, as well as port and transport infrastructure," Gutsan said.

"Their foreign owners acted to the detriment of our country’s interests, transferred dividends abroad, evaded taxes and increased accounts payable. Moreover, profits were used to finance the Ukrainian armed forces and other anti-Russian activities," he added.