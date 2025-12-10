Russia delivered 34 tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka hit by cyclone

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. A special aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies delivered 34 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka affected by cyclone Ditwah, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The Il-76 aircraft of the emergencies authority delivered the humanitarian cargo with the total weight over 34 tons to Sri Lanka. Russian rescuers transferred mobile power plants, pumping equipment, tents and foods to the region hit by flood," the press service informed.

Strong tropical cyclone Ditwah caused floods and devastation in Sri Lanka. Authorities of the country declared the state of emergency there.