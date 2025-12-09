Benin coup attempt aimed to undermine regional stability, Russian expert says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The US attempt to orchestrate a military coup in the West African country of Benin was aimed at undermining security architecture in the entire region, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security, told TASS.

"Washington is fully aware that whoever controls the ports in Benin and Guinea-Bissau controls access to the Sahel. On closer examination, it becomes clear that President Talon was not the main target but the entire regional security system was. The coup was executed so poorly that it seemed as if it followed a manual on how not to do it. Of the key facilities, only the television station was seized, and no attempt was made to reach the capital, Porto-Novo. This clearly shows that the primary aim was to grab headlines and serve the interests of external sponsors," he noted.

Ivanov also highlighted France’s role, saying it is particularly noteworthy as the country seeks to maintain its influence in Africa. "The French conducted unusual activities, including a reconnaissance plane circling over Cotonou. It appears that France has formed a tactical alliance with the US in an effort to reclaim at least part of its former sway in the region," the expert emphasized.

He added that the US and French activities were being driven by their desire to cut the Sahel region off from the ocean, compel the governments that cooperate with Moscow and Beijing, and deprive Russia of access to regional logistics corridors.

Situation in Benin

A coup attempt was foiled in Benin on December 7. A group of military officers who tried to remove President Patrice Talon from power was disarmed by the forces loyal to the head of state. The coup attempt came amid an intense domestic political struggle ahead of a presidential election set for the spring of 2026. Coup leader Pascal Tigri used to command a combined arms battalion in Benin’s army and headed a special forces unit in the National Guard, part of the security detail of the country’s top officials. He is the younger brother of Alassane Tigri, vice president of the opposition party The Democrats, suspended from participation in the 2026 presidential vote. According to media reports, Tigri’s address televised by a state broadcaster in many respects echoed similar statements by coup organizers in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. He claimed that "a worsening security situation" in the country and corruption in the army were the reasons behind the coup.