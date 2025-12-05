Russia, India call for strengthening bilateral partnership within BRICS

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral partnership within BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement following their talks in the Indian capital.

"The parties highlighted the importance of strengthening their partnership within BRICS and reiterated continued commitment to promoting cooperation within the expanded BRICS group in three key areas, those being politics and security, the economy and finances, and cultural and humanitarian ties," the document reads.

The statement points out that the parties "reiterated commitment to the BRICS spirit, which is based on mutual respect and mutual understanding, as well as on sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, cooperation, and consensus."

According to the document, Russia also "expressed its full support for India’s upcoming chairmanship of BRICS in 2026."

The BRICS group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates became full BRICS members on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of BRICS partner states on January 1, 2025, followed by Nigeria on January 17.