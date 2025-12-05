Russia-India transactions go smoothly thanks to payments in national currencies — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Payments in national currencies allow Moscow and New Delhi to conduct financial transactions without interruption and regardless of the external environment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-India Business Forum.

"Freedom of trade is unthinkable without a stable system of bilateral payments and reliable payment and insurance mechanisms. The use of national currencies also offers tangible advantages. This ensures uninterrupted financial transactions regardless of the external environment," he said.

Putin also noted that the intergovernmental commission plays a key role in creating an atmosphere of genuine free trade between Russia and India.

"It is important to work together, in close cooperation, to eliminate the remaining customs and administrative barriers to the mutual flow of goods, services, and capital. A positive effect in this regard would also likely come from the speedy conclusion of a preferential trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union," he added.