NATO's problem is it doesn't listen to or understand Russia, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. NATO's problem is that, on the one hand, the organization says it doesn't listen to Russia, while on the other, it claims it doesn't understand it, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"That is, on the one hand, they say they don't listen to Russia, and on the other, they say they don't understand it," the Kremlin spokesman noted, describing this as a major problem of the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders. "They should try to listen. Then they will comprehend," Peskov added.

In these words the Russian leader's press secretary responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that he had stopped following Russian President Vladimir Putin's activities. Rutte dropped this remark in the context of Putin's meeting with the Security Council yesterday, where the discussion focused on whether Russia should consider preparing for nuclear tests in light of US actions.

Following this meeting, Putin ordered an analysis and proposals. Peskov, speaking to TASS, emphasized that the president did not order preparations for testing; he "ordered that the question of the expediency of beginning preparations for such tests should be examined."