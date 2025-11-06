Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Trapped Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrendered in Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as their commanders had abandoned them, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Servicemen from the Battlegroup Center took troops from Ukraine’s 68th separate jaeger brigade, encircled in Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, captive. Ukrainian militants volunteered to surrender to the Russian military as they had been abandoned by their commanders and could no longer tolerate being under the fire of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry specified.

The captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines, Russia’s top brass added.

One of the Ukrainian captives, Gennady Chernadchuk, said he had surrendered out of desperation as he had spent seven days without food. And his fellow soldier, Yury Dovganyuk, confessed that surrendering was the only way to stay alive.