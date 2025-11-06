Russia's objectives in considering nuclear tests should be understood — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. It is important to clearly understand Russia’s intentions, which currently involve assessing whether preparations for nuclear tests are necessary rather than actually beginning them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question on whether the presidential administration shares the view that the world is closer to nuclear war today than during the Caribbean crisis.

"President [Vladimir] Putin reiterated that Russia remains committed to all its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. We remain faithful to our undertakings. However, given everything that the participants in the Security Council’s operational meeting said at the beginning of the session, Putin has instructed to assess whether it is necessary to begin preparations," Peskov said.

"Thus, we are not starting preparations right now; we are first trying to figure out whether we need to start them, given what we are hearing from the United States. It is very important to understand this and to clearly see Russia’s intentions," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.