Kremlin believes world no closer to nuclear war than in 1962

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider the modern world to be any closer to nuclear war than it was during the Caribbean crisis in October 1962, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

The agency asked whether the Kremlin shares the view that during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the world was further from nuclear war than it is now.

"We would not draw such conclusions," he said, commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s instruction to explore the possibility of starting preparations for nuclear tests and on recent trials of the Burevestnik missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle, which has already been dubbed the "doomsday weapon."

On October 5, Putin instructed the foreign and defense ministries, special services and civilian agencies to analyze additional data and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

This step follows statements by US leader Donald Trump, who said he had ordered the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear testing.