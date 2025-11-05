Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with nearly 90 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have targeted settlements in the Belgorod Region with nearly 90 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, launching an additional 15 projectiles at the area over that time, the regional operational headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Borisov district, six drones were used in strikes on the settlement of Borisovka, the villages of Berezovka, Gruzskoye, Oktyabrskaya Gotnya and the hamlet of Krasivo. Near the settlement of Krasivo, a driver was injured when a drone hit a Gazelle vehicle. The man was taken to the regional hospital. According to medical assessments, his condition is serious," the operational headquarters stated, adding that a private house and an apartment building were damaged.

In the Alexeyevsky district, the Ukrainian forces launched one fixed-wing drone. The Belgorod district was targeted by nine UAVs. The Yakovlevsky district was hit by one drone, resulting in damage to a commercial facility. The Valuysky district was attacked using two projectiles and seventeen UAVs, damaging a private home. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with seven drones, leaving two private houses damaged. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked using 15 drones, a man sustained barotrauma from a drone detonation and is receiving outpatient treatment. According to the operational headquarters, another civilian was injured by the detonation of an FPV drone on the territory of a commercial facility; the wounded individual was hospitalized at a city hospital in Belgorod. Additionally, three private houses and a commercial facility sustained damage.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian military launched eight munitions and eight UAVs. The Shebekinsky district was targeted with 24 drones and six munitions, resulting in damage to three apartment buildings, one private house and 15 automobiles.