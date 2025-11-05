Conditions for Putin-Trump meeting, security issues: Russian MFA’s statements

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Conditions for a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not yet been created, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

He also noted that the Russian and the American sides maintain uninterrupted contacts, with security issues holding a central stage.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the senior diplomat.

On potential Putin-Trump meeting

Conditions for a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not yet been created. "Any summit requires in-depth preparation and careful consideration of all aspects. As of today, neither condition for organizing this meeting has been met," Ryabkov said. "The foreign ministries are actively working on everything related to the substantive aspect of this type of communication."

On resumption of direct flights between Russia, US

The issue of resuming direct flights between Russia and the United States is still on the agenda but no progress has been made yet. "We aren’t removing the issue from the agenda, and we will continue to work on it," Ryabkov pointed out.

The Russian side is satisfied with the United States’ decision to lift sanctions against Belavia.

On international security issues

Russia and the US maintain uninterrupted contacts. "The agenda includes a variety of issues, and security holds a central stage in it," the senior Russian diplomat said.

The military actions taken by the United States near Venezuela are not justified. "We believe that the United States’ unjustified military buildup in the South Caribbean and beyond creates an environment of heightened tensions. And it’s the US alone that’s to blame for this," the senior diplomat noted.