Russian official airs grievances about Western militarization, election meddling

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. As Europe moves to militarize further, its military exercises have taken on an aggressive character towards the East, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Western countries continue to actively support the Kiev regime, even though it continues to demonstrate its terrorist nature. Militarization is fully underway in Europe, and military spending is rising, while military exercises are increasingly aimed at practicing aggressive actions against opponents in the East," he pointed out at the 13th meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, which is taking place in Moscow.

Shoigu emphasized that in a bid to strengthen its influence on former Soviet nations, "Western countries don’t hesitate to use almost any means." "They were directly involved in the rigging of Moldova’s presidential and parliamentary elections, where the country’s citizens residing in Russia were in fact deprived of the right to vote," he noted.

The Russian Security Council secretary also pointed to the situation in Georgia, whose authorities had slammed the West for its blatant interference in the country’s domestic affairs, "up to attempts to stage a coup."

The meeting of CIS security council secretaries is the final event of an international festival dubbed "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS," being held in Moscow from October 31 to November 5.