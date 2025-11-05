Ukraine loses almost 22,000 service members, mercenaries in LPR in October — expert

LUGANSK, November 5. /TASS/. Almost 22,000 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries were killed or wounded in action along the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) borders in October, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The enemy lost about 21,605 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries along the Lugansk People’s Republic’s borders in October, which is 4,110 more than in September. That’s almost a full motorized rifle brigade. The rise in fatalities and casualties comes from the Ukrainian commanders’ untimely orders and inefficient actions. Political expediency prevails over military logic, and troops are seen as consumables. The number of the so-called cannon-fodder assaults is increasing, and the tactics of holding the ground at any cost leads to Ukrainian units getting surrounded and eliminated," he pointed out in a live broadcast on social media.

The military expert specified that units of Russia’s Battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk, Borovskoye, Boguslav, and Krasny Liman areas, as well as in the enemy-occupied part of the LPR, had dealt the most damage to the Ukrainian army.

According to Marochsko, in October, Russian forces destroyed 317 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a US-made MLRS multiple rocket launcher, 220 field artillery systems, 311 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars, 499 ammunition, fuel and supply depots, and almost 1,500 motor vehicles.