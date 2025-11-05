IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Eight residential buildings were damaged in the city of Oryol.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 11 drones were shot down over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Rostov Region, six over the Kursk Region, another six over Crimea, five over the Bryansk Region, two over the Belgorod Region, and two more over the Oryol Region.

Consequences

- Eight residential buildings suffered damage in the city of Oryol in Ukrainian drone strikes; there were no casualties, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

- According to the governor, efforts are underway to provide assistance to civilians and address the consequences of the attack.

Airport operation

- Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were introduced at the airports in Saratov, Penza, Samara, and Yaroslavl.