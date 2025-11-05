DONETSK, November 5. /TASS/. A group of soldiers from Ukraine’s 23rd separate mechanized brigade surrendered in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Ukrainian troops, they were saved from certain death by Russian servicemen. "We would like to thank the Nefrit battalion for our saved lives," the surrendered said.

They recounted how they had been brought to the frontline without training, means of communications or supplies as they called on their fellow soldiers to surrender en masse.