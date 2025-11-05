CIS Security Council secretaries to mull threats, West’s ideological expansion

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Threats to the CIS, response to them, and countering the ideological expansion of the West will be in focus at the XIII meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states.

It will be held today under the chairmanship of Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu, who is also to hold bilateral meetings with the colleagues from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus.

According to the press service of the Security Council, it is planned to discuss "challenges and threats to the security in the CIS space and possible joint response measures." As Russia’s Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexey Shevtsov told TASS earlier, the meeting will also focus on the issues of humanitarian cooperation and countering the ideological expansion of the West.

Shoigu drew attention to the fact that the meeting of the Security Council secretaries is "a truly unique format of trusting communication that allows not only openly and constructively discuss the most complex issues on the security agenda, but also work together on a solid foundation of common traditional values to develop solutions to protect the countries and peoples from external and internal threats."

The security council secretaries will begin their work program by laying flowers in the Alexander Garden at the Eternal Flame at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier in memory of those who died in World War II.

The meeting will be the final event of the international festival "The Peoples of Russia and the CIS", which takes place from October 31 to October 5. TASS is the information partner of the festival.