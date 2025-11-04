EU to feel Russia's response to possible asset confiscation — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia has a sufficient arsenal of tools to properly respond to possible confiscation of its assets, and the EU will "feel the response" from Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Brussels and other European capitals, which are particularly zealous in supporting the idea of de facto confiscation of Russian money, can be sure that Russia has a sufficient arsenal of capabilities for a proper political and economic response. The EU will feel our response," the diplomat said.

"The consequences for the initiators and participants of expropriation measures are guaranteed. Public refusal to respect the property rights of the Russian Federation will lead to a collapse of trust in the European financial sector, which has been formed for decades, and a large-scale outflow of capital. This is understood all over the world. We would not recommend that EU member states be led by irresponsible European officials and inveterate Russophobes, who in fact offer to try in case Russians will not do anything in response, and the rest of the world will not draw conclusions about the reliability of the EU’s ‘financial harbor.’".