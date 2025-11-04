Western countries continue repressions against Russian media — Permanent Mission

UN, November 5. /TASS/. Western countries continue to crack down on Russian journalists and the media, especially in the Baltic States, purging their media space from alternative points of view, Russian representative Evgeny Uspenskiy told the Fourth Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on the agenda item "Issues related to Information."

"We have to admit that the global media space continues to face serious challenges and is subject to dangerous fragmentation. Repression of Russian journalists and the media in the West continues unabated, especially in the Baltic countries, which are expressed in outright bans on activities, refusals of accreditation and visas, account blocking, pressure from special services, administrative harassment and criminal cases," the diplomat stressed.

"For far-fetched reasons, the national media space is being purged of alternative points of view. This practice grossly contradicts the international obligations of the states in the field of freedom of expression and undermines confidence in the international mechanisms for the protection of journalists.".