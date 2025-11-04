Kremlin expects US to explain Trump’s remarks on nuclear tests — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Moscow expects explanations from the United States concerning President Donald Trump’s remarks about nuclear tests, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Last week, US President Donad Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately launch nuclear weapons tests, alleging that Russia and China continued to test their arsenals.

"We are yet to receive explanations from the American side because neither Russia nor China have conducted any nuclear tests," Peskov told RT. "Moreover, both Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their commitments under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty."

"So, regrettably, now we cannot say what the American leader means," he added.