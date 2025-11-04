Russia can retain its sovereignty, statehood through national unity — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Unity means preserving Russia’s sovereignty and statehood, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of awarding Russian state decorations on the occasion of National Unity Day.

"Naturally, this is a holiday for Russian citizens and it has a special significance not only because of what happened many centuries ago and what made it possible to preserve the country. But also because the very notion of unity implies the preservation of our country, our sovereignty and our statehood. This is the core meaning of what is going on today," he said.

He noted that those who are present at the ceremony have done much to preserve Russia’s statehood and thanked them for their activities.