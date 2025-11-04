Russia wants to maintain friendly relations with all world nations — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russia wants to maintain friendly relations and develop cooperation with all world nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of awarding Russian state decorations on the occasion of National Unity Day.

"Despite today’s difficulties, problems, and tragedies, and, regrettably, there are quite a lot of them, only such impulses will originate from Russia because we seek friendship and cooperation with everyone, not only with our neighbors, but also with all peoples on Earth," he said.

The Russian president thanked Russia’s friends attending the ceremony, who, in his words, share Russia’s views and are ready to follow the path of friendship and cooperation with them.