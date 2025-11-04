Russia has a lot of trues friends, said Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russia has a lot of true friends representing the intellectual, creative and business elites of various countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of awarding Russian state decorations.

"Dear colleagues, Russia has a lot of faithful friends, and today, on National Unity Day, representatives of intellectual, creative and business elites from various countries are here with us," he said.

"We are thankful to all who view Russia as a reliable partner and see that it is always open to new mutually beneficial contacts, development of comprehensive ties and mutual cultural exchanges," he stressed.