Moscow, November 4. /TASS/. Russia is defending its sovereignty today, as it did back in 1612 when its fought against Polish invaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of awarding Russian state decorations on the occasion of National Unity Day.

"I cordially congratulate you on National Unity Day. This holiday was established to commemorate a great feat by our people, who, over four centuries ago, rose up in defense of our Motherland's independence. It was the profound unity, deep sense of responsibility, and devotion to our Fatherland demonstrated by the people that allowed us to strengthen the foundations of our statehood and defend our sacred right to remain true to our own roots and moral values," he said.

"And, continuing these traditions, we are defending Russia’s sovereignty, honor, and dignity through our peaceful, creative and combat exploits," he stressed.

National Unity Day

National Unity Day is one of the youngest national holidays in Russia. It was established in 2005, replacing the Day of Accord and Reconciliation (formerly Revolution Day), which had been celebrated on November 7 since 1996. The holiday marks Russia’s liberation from Polish invaders in 1612.

The monument to Minin and Pozharsky unveiled in 1818 on Moscow’s Red Square is the work of sculptor Ivan Martos. This was the first monument in Russia’s history not to the tsar or commander, but to national heroes.