No steps from US yet to ensure progress on New START issue — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The United States has not yet put forward any proposals to Russia concerning the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and the recent test of the Burevestnik cruise missile had no impact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"There have been no substantive proposals from Washington," he noted, adding: "There is no progress to talk about here."

Meanwhile, in Peskov’s words, the potential extension of New START and the tests of new weapons are unrelated: "Actually, these are two slightly different topics."

President Vladimir Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires next February. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.

US President Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5 that the Russian leader’s proposal was "a good idea."