LUGANSK, October 20. /TASS/. Russian troops improved their positions near Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"The situation at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic remains steadily tense. Russian forces focused their main efforts on the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Seversk directions and on consolidating the results achieved. Over the past week, positive changes at the engagement line were seen in the area of Peschanoye and Seversk. Over the reporting period, the enemy kept conducting positional battles and used maneuverable defense," the expert said.

At the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week, Russian troops liberated the settlements of Tikhoye, Borovskaya Andreyevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region, the military expert said.