MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. European, US and Latin American citizens are fighting as part of the Ukrainian army’s foreign units in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a Russian security official told TASS.

"It's about Eastern European counties; there are Polish volunteer units and Romania’s Battlegroup Getica, which turns up there occasionally to restore combat capabilities. As for Latin America, Colombian militants are used in the most difficult areas. US and British citizens, who often serve as military medics and snipers and operate complicated equipment, are stationed there on a rotating basis," the official said.

Security sources also told TASS that English language skills were a must for Ukrainian service members to deal with military equipment and communicate with NATO instructors.

Igor Kimakovsky, advisor to the Donetsk leader, told TASS in early September that glide bomb strikes had eliminated almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries deployed to the Dnepropetrovsk Region. In early October, a Russian security official told TASS that a group of Colombian mercenaries stationed in the Dnepropetrovsk Region had been wiped out by glide bombs.