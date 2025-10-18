MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. European elites seek to hinder the success of the Budapest meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, American studies expert Malek Dudakov told TASS.

"The Europeans will do their best to prevent [the meeting from being a success], disrupt this peace summit and make sure that the conflict with Russia continues," he noted.

According to the expert, certain circles in Europe are interested in hyping up the so-called "threat" from the East in order to keep voters under control and retain power.

The political scientist pointed out that those forces saw a potential peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue as a threat to their political positions and influence.

On October 16, Putin and Trump held a phone call, their eighth since the beginning of the year. The conversation lasted for two and a half hours. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will immediately start preparations for another meeting between the two leaders, which could take place in Budapest. Ushakov noted that Trump suggested the Hungarian capital as a venue for the meeting, and the Russian president welcomed the idea.