Russia says intends to expand security coordination with China in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia intends to increase security coordination with China on in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) and Central Asia, the Foreign Ministry said after a meeting of its board dedicated to international cooperation with China.

"It is recognized that it is necessary to increase coordination with China in such regional areas as security in the Asia-Pacific region and Central Asia, the situation around Afghanistan, and the development of relations with Africa. They also confirmed the priority of developing joint approaches to the issues on the global agenda, including artificial intelligence, climate change, and the democratization of international institutions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry supported further strengthening cooperation with China in multilateral forums, primarily in the UN and its Security Council, as well as in the SCO, BRICS, APEC, ASEAN, G20 and other formats. "Russia and China advocate consolidating the efforts of the countries of the global South and East, and help strengthen their voting rights in global governance mechanisms," it added.

The ministry said that, despite unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures, as well as non-market methods of competition from the West, practical cooperation is successfully gaining momentum. "The board highly appreciated the close strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing on international issues and regional dossiers, and noted the significant role of our states in building a just and sustainable multipolar world," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The board noted that the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations and the coincidence or similarity of approaches to major international and regional issues make it possible to ensure an effective diplomatic link between Moscow and Beijing in implementing an independent, balanced and consistent foreign policy of both sides in accordance with their national interests.".