Putin to chair regular meeting with Security Council today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with standing members of the Security Council today, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The day before in the evening, after holding a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Putin convened the Security Council to discuss what was said, the Kremlin Spokesman said.

"A formal meeting with permanent members of the Security Council will be held during the day again. It will be conducted by the head of state," Peskov noted.