Russia creating, successfully testing new weapons, says Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia may soon unveil the development of new weapons, with their trials progressing successfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan.

"I believe that we will soon be able to announce new weapons that we mentioned earlier. These systems are currently in the development and testing stages in our country. The tests are advancing well," the Russian leader said.

Russia already holds advanced armaments in its intercontinental, naval and aerial components, he emphasized.

"The modernity of our nuclear deterrence forces exceeds that of any other nuclear-armed nation. We are vigorously developing all these systems, everything I mentioned in previous years, and bringing them to completion," the Russian president said.