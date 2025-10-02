Putin to meet leader of Republika Srpska Dodik later on Thursday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the leader of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Milorad Dodik, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He [the president] will have a meeting with Dodik today. They met recently and they have maintained an active dialogue. And they still have much to discuss," Peskov said.

The meeting will take place after Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian presidential spokesman specified.