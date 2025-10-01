Russia firmly guarantees Zaporozhye NPP safety, maintains contact with IAEA — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The safety of the Zaporozhye NPP is firmly guaranteed by Russia, and Moscow keeps ongoing contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the situation at the station, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Peskov noted that despite the constant shelling from Ukraine, "Russian specialists and station staff are doing everything possible to preserve the safety of the facility. It is secure at various periods."

"The Russian side is also in continuous contact with the IAEA and, in line with accepted norms and regulations, informs the IAEA about the situation," he added.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity. They are currently in cold shutdown mode and are not supplying any electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Its composition is regularly changed.