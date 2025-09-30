Hegseth's statement sends signal to US allies — Russian senator

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's statement that Washington is preparing for war, even though it doesn't want it, is a signal to US allies that they cannot cope without a "powerful America," the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev has said.

"I believe that all of this, firstly, is included in the MAGA concept of making America great again. This concept includes a strong army that will actively act, not simply repel enemies. Secondly, it is a signal to allies - without a powerful America, you will not cope with your problems anyway, and therefore it is better to accept the conditions it sets for its partners. It fits into the concept, yes. But now is clearly not the best time to indulge in saber rattling," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Hegseth, speaking at a meeting with hundreds of American generals and admirals at the US Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, declared that "the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: war-fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win wars." At the same time, he noted that this approach did not stem from a wish to fight wars.