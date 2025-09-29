Russian Duma speaker meets with Vietnamese president

HANOI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

The meeting was held within the framework of Volodin’s official visit to Vietnam.

"First of all, I would like to convey to you the kindest wishes from our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and wish every success in your work," Volodin said at the meeting.

He noted that the Russian State Duma’s task is "to do everything to legislatively reach the implementation of agreements concluded by our leaders," allowing for a more dynamic development of ties.