Poland wants no truth in drone incident — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Polish authorities are not seeking to clarify the situation or determine the truth about the drone crash on the country's territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Recall November 2022: the crash of a Ukrainian missile in Poland was linked to a similar incident. Remember that both Warsaw and its so-called advisers declared this projectile to be Russian. Neither then nor now have we been presented with any evidence of Russian provocation. Immediately after the incidents with drones in Polish airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry announced its readiness to hold consultations with Warsaw," the diplomat emphasized.

"Apparently, Warsaw is not interested in this. It is interested in shouting and making noise. We have not seen an adequate response from the Polish side. It seems Warsaw does not aim to find out, clarify, or specify anything. The real goal is to stir up anti-Russian hysteria once again," Zakharova added.

Drone incident in Poland

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at Poland's request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations with alliance members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.