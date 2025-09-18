Lavrov's press pool reporters receive US visas with travel restrictions

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The journalists accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his upcoming trip to the UN General Assembly have been issued US C2 visas. According to a TASS correspondent, these visas authorize travel to the United States solely for the purpose of immediate and uninterrupted transit to the United Nations headquarters.

The visa stipulates a geographical limitation, permitting movement within a 25-mile (approximately 40 kilometers) radius of central New York. In practical terms, this means journalists are restricted from visiting other locations, such as Washington, D.C., for interviews or meetings.

The visas were issued by the Moscow consulate as single-entry documents, at no cost to the travelers. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially designated the delegation, led by Lavrov, to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.