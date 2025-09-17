Situation in Middle East extremely difficult — Russian security chief

BAGHDAD, September 17. /TASS/. The Iranian-Israeli confrontation has seriously escalated, with situation in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen also raising serious concerns, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during a working visit to Baghdad.

‘The situation in the Middle East is extremely difficult. The Iranian-Israeli confrontation, which threatens the region with a new full-fledged war, has seriously escalated," he said during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

"The escalation of tensions in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen is also alarming," the Russian official added. "But first of all, the unprecedented bloodshed in the Gaza Strip needs to be stopped.".