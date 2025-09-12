Russian diplomat decries Danish plans to localize production of missile fuel for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Denmark’s plans to allow Ukraine to set up production of solid fuel for long-range missiles in the country as a "crazy scheme" that reveals Copenhagen's warmongering intentions.

The diplomat was commenting on reports about the plans of a Ukrainian manufacturer of solid fuel for long-range missiles "designed for strikes deep inside Russia" setting up shop in Denmark’s Vojens.

"Therefore, Denmark would become the first country among sponsors of the terrorist Kiev regime to give its land for the production of components for weapons for combat use against peaceful cities in our country. This crazy scheme shows that Copenhagen which, jointly with other countries that have been the most aggressive toward Russia, has sabotaged efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis with political and diplomatic means has pursued a hostile militarist policy course," Zakharova noted. This, she continued, is fraught with escalation risks as it would encourage neo-Nazis in Ukraine to commit more barbaric crimes against civilians in Russian regions.

According to Zakharova, Denmark does not conceal that, among other things, this move is meant to spur the development of the Danish defense industry, as sign of Denmark’s desire to capitalize further on the bloodshed in Ukraine.

Russia will "continue to defend its legitimate interests resolutely and strongly and will take appropriate military and technical measures to reduce threats to its national security in this context," the diplomat concluded.