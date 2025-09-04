Escalation around Venezuela unacceptable, threatens stability — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The West’s overt pressure on Venezuela and the escalation of events surrounding it is an absolutely unacceptable course of action that jeopardizes security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, what the collective West is doing to countries seeking to pursue their own national policies constitutes "a specific chapter in world affairs."

"This is a totally unacceptable way of doing business, it’s blatant pressure on Venezuela in every direction," Zakharova said. "In terms of political manipulation, just look at how many times Venezuela has held democratic elections and how many times those elections haven’t been recognized by the West. It has made numerous demands for elections not in their own country, not in a country that is even part of some association with the West, but simply because they did not like the election results," the diplomat pointed out.

"Just take a look at the sanctions pressure, take a look at the endless manipulation around human rights," Zakharova continued. "Unfortunately, the situation is escalating in an unacceptable way, posing a threat to regional security and, indeed, to global security as well," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added.

Escalation in Venezuela

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that US armed forces had eliminated 11 members of a Venezuelan drug cartel during an operation in international waters. According to Trump, Venezuela was not doing enough to combat drug trafficking. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the country was facing the most serious threat of a US invasion in the past 100 years.

According to Reuters, on August 19, three US Navy destroyers, namely the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson, were dispatched to the southern Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela to conduct "operations against drug cartels." There were also reports of the deployment of the nuclear submarine USS Newport News, the missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, amphibious ships, and 4,500 military personnel.

The New York Times reported that Trump had secretly signed a directive to use military force against Latin American drug cartels. According to Rubio, on Tuesday, a "lethal strike" was carried out against a ship that had left Venezuela and was controlled by a "narco-terrorist organization." According to preliminary figures, 11 people were killed in the attack on the ship.

Washington continues to accuse Maduro of belonging to the Cartel de los Soles drug cartel, an allegation that Caracas denies.